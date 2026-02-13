FY2026 EPS Estimates for Rezolve AI Cut by HC Wainwright

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Rezolve AI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rezolve AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RZLV. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. iA Financial set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rezolve AI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

RZLV stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83. Rezolve AI has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Rezolve AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 413,539 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rezolve AI by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 833,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Rezolve AI by 13,595.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,054,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rezolve AI by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 972,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 329,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

