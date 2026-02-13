Longbow Finance SA Acquires New Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cencora by 13.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cencora by 947.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cencora by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,093,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COR stock opened at $351.91 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.71 and a 12-month high of $377.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $347.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.92.

In other Cencora news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total value of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,151,265. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

