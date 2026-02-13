FY2026 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Increased by Analyst

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.82%.The firm had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQX. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.07.

EQX opened at C$20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 205.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.43. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.71 and a one year high of C$23.49.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap‐leach and carbon‐in‐leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development‐stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

