What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TSE:WEF FY2026 Earnings?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Western Forest Products in a report released on Tuesday, February 10th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Forest Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.00 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$201.90 million during the quarter.

WEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Western Forest Products from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

WEF stock opened at C$14.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.41. The firm has a market cap of C$152.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$10.16 and a 12-month high of C$17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales. The firm purchases and harvests logs which are then manufactured into lumber products at its sawmills, or sold. Canada and the United States, represent the company’s largest markets and contribute the vast majority of its total revenue.

