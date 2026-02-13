Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $34.31 Million Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for about 13.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $34,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 25.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,967,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 5,243 shares valued at $1,054,220. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Price Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $457.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 3.54.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.14.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

