Shariaportfolio Inc. Has $34.31 Million Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

Shariaportfolio Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Strategy accounts for about 13.1% of Shariaportfolio Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shariaportfolio Inc.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $34,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,561,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 25.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after purchasing an additional 109,500 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,967,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy
In other news, Director Jane A. Dietze bought 1,100 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.28 per share, with a total value of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $247,728. This trade represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,306.52. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $984,888 and sold 5,243 shares valued at $1,054,220. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.
Strategy Price Performance
Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Strategy News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Mgmt reiterates no-selling / ongoing accumulation — CEO and co-founder statements that the company will continue to buy Bitcoin and won’t sell holdings provide reassurance to long‑term BTC bulls who view MSTR as a leveraged play on BTC. Michael Saylor Says “We Will Not Be Selling”
- Positive Sentiment: Preferred shares used to fund BTC buys — Management plans to lean on perpetual preferred (STRC / “Stretch”) issuance instead of selling common stock; this can create a steady financing source and attract yield‑focused investors. That reduces immediate common‑share dilution risk from equity offerings. Strategy CEO eyes more preferred stock to fund Bitcoin buys
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst attention and upgrades — Recent coverage (including a Zacks upgrade and positive notes from H.C. Wainwright) highlights expanding bitcoin-per‑share metrics and gives some fundamental support for longer‑term holders. Zacks Research
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate BTC accumulation data — Reports show corporate accumulation in January was concentrated in a single heavyweight (Strategy), underscoring that MSTR dominates corporate BTC flows; useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Strategy Devours January Bitcoin Buying
- Neutral Sentiment: Elevated options and volume activity — Options flow and heavy trading indicate speculative positioning; that can amplify moves but is not a directional fundamental by itself. Options trading trends in Strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Share volatility + price decline tied to BTC weakness — Large exposure to Bitcoin means MSTR falls sharply when BTC corrects; recent BTC weakness has driven marked declines in the stock and elevated short interest. MSTR Stock Struggles as Bitcoin’s Value Dips
- Negative Sentiment: Criticism and governance/credibility risk — High‑profile critics (e.g., Jim Chanos) are attacking the preferred‑share strategy and management messaging, increasing reputational risk and investor skepticism. Jim Chanos slams Strategy
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage and refinancing risk — The firm carries multibillion‑dollar debt used to fund BTC purchases; investors worry about refinancing risk and the impact of prolonged BTC weakness on balance‑sheet flexibility. Strategy Unfazed By Bitcoin Crash
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Strategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Strategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.14.
Read Our Latest Report on MSTR
Strategy Company Profile
Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.
Founded in 1989 by Michael J.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategy
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- New gold price target
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.