Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $22.52 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,594 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,209,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,877,174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,637,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,313,000 after purchasing an additional 835,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,951,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,979,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $238.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $240.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.86 and a 200-day moving average of $195.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.