Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,089,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,398. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $953,691.36. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,127.20. This represents a 22.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,184.06. This trade represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,082. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an Overweight rating; BTIG reaffirmed a Buy with a $103 target. Several other firms (Citi, BofA, William Blair) reiterated Buy calls — supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $100 and kept an Overweight rating; BTIG reaffirmed a Buy with a $103 target. Several other firms (Citi, BofA, William Blair) reiterated Buy calls — supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised near‑term outlook: Edwards issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.700–$0.760 (above consensus ~$0.690) and flagged 2026 profit above estimates on strong demand for heart‑valve devices — a direct positive for short‑term sentiment. Read More.

Management raised near‑term outlook: Edwards issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $0.700–$0.760 (above consensus ~$0.690) and flagged 2026 profit above estimates on strong demand for heart‑valve devices — a direct positive for short‑term sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Top‑line beat driven by TAVR and TMTT: Q4 revenue of $1.57B (+13.3% YoY) topped or roughly matched Street views with TAVR sales up ~12% and TMTT (repair/replacement therapies) growing >40% — showing continued product momentum. Read More.

Top‑line beat driven by TAVR and TMTT: Q4 revenue of $1.57B (+13.3% YoY) topped or roughly matched Street views with TAVR sales up ~12% and TMTT (repair/replacement therapies) growing >40% — showing continued product momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple sell‑side reports and the earnings call provide incremental color on clinical uptake and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More.

Multiple sell‑side reports and the earnings call provide incremental color on clinical uptake and margin drivers — useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS narrowly missed: Adjusted Q4 EPS was $0.58 versus analyst consensus ~$0.62, and reported profitability metrics showed pressure — a reminder that margin and cost dynamics remain a risk. Read More.

Adjusted EPS narrowly missed: Adjusted Q4 EPS was $0.58 versus analyst consensus ~$0.62, and reported profitability metrics showed pressure — a reminder that margin and cost dynamics remain a risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Third‑party snapshots highlighted steep year‑over‑year declines in operating profit and net income in the quarter and noted recent insider selling — items that can weigh on sentiment until clarified by management. Read More.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

