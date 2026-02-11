Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.87 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 156839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.69.

Urban Edge Properties last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.470-1.520 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2,108.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 45.3% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 137.8% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

