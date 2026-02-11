ING Groep NV Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,879,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrowdStrike News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts rallied after CrowdStrike disclosed a collaboration with Saudi Aramco, prompting renewed analyst support and helping lift sentiment around enterprise traction. CrowdStrike (CRWD) Draws Analyst Support After Saudi Aramco Collaboration
- Positive Sentiment: Celebrity endorsement: Jim Cramer named CrowdStrike a buy for his Charitable Trust and said he sees little risk of AI disruption to the business — a retail/institutional sentiment boost. Jim Cramer on CrowdStrike: “I See Little or No Possibility of or Threat of AI Disruption”
- Positive Sentiment: Upgrades/long‑term buy thesis from research/commentary: multiple pieces argue the post‑selloff valuation creates a buying opportunity (upgrades and “same story, far cheaper” coverage). CrowdStrike: Why The 30% Plunge Is Too Much, Upgrading To Buy CrowdStrike After The Correction: Same Story, Far Cheaper
- Positive Sentiment: Product/customer recognition: CrowdStrike was the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights for External Attack Surface Management — supports competitive positioning. CrowdStrike is the Only Vendor Named as a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ ‘Voice of the Customer’ for External Attack Surface Management Report
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds: coverage noting rising AI-driven cyber threats is pushing investor interest toward leading cybersecurity names like CrowdStrike. Consider These 2 Cybersecurity Stocks as AI Threats Surge in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Market note: coverage and roundup pieces point to active sector M&A and press summaries explaining why the stock is up — informational but not necessarily catalytic. Cybersecurity M&A Roundup: 34 Deals Announced in January 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and mainstream outlets are highlighting the intraday uptick, which can amplify momentum but doesn’t change fundamentals. CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here’s What You Need to Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in the feed shows zero shares (likely a reporting/data anomaly) and is inconclusive for directional pressure; treat with caution.
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and valuation headwinds remain: the stock trades below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and has seen a large prior decline (~30% referenced in coverage); CrowdStrike still posts negative net margin and ROE, which keeps some investors cautious.
Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.21.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of CRWD opened at $413.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.41. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.09, a PEG ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.03.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
