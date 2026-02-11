ING Groep NV Takes Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 93,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,879,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $590.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, January 12th. Arete Research set a $706.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $550.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.21.

Shares of CRWD opened at $413.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.41. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.09, a PEG ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

