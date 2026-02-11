492,473 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 492,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,158,000. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.8% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 99,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,965 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 320,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 299,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide. The Fund invests in a diversified sampling of stocks in the Index that approximates the Index’s key risk factors and characteristics.

