Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $18.7650, with a volume of 48360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVGS. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Navigator by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 149,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navigator by 12.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 421,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 7.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after purchasing an additional 99,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company’s fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator’s vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

