MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 482.9% in January

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,808 shares, an increase of 482.9% from the January 15th total of 3,570 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 105,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

Get MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság alerts:

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

(Get Free Report)

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS: MGYOY) is a Hungary‐based integrated oil and gas company engaged in exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of hydrocarbons. Its upstream activities encompass exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. In its downstream segment, MOL operates refineries and a network of service stations under the MOL and Slovnaft brands, supplying fuels, lubricants and speciality petrochemical products to industrial and retail customers.

The company’s petrochemicals division manufactures olefins, polyolefins and other chemical intermediates for use in plastics, packaging and automotive components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.