MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 482.9% in January

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 20,808 shares, an increase of 482.9% from the January 15th total of 3,570 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 105,498 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MGYOY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 5,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,575. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $6.50.
About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS: MGYOY) is a Hungary‐based integrated oil and gas company engaged in exploration, production, refining, marketing and distribution of hydrocarbons. Its upstream activities encompass exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas across Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. In its downstream segment, MOL operates refineries and a network of service stations under the MOL and Slovnaft brands, supplying fuels, lubricants and speciality petrochemical products to industrial and retail customers.
The company’s petrochemicals division manufactures olefins, polyolefins and other chemical intermediates for use in plastics, packaging and automotive components.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.