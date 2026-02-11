Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in January

Li Ning Co. (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 983 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 20,740 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,682 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Li Ning Price Performance

Li Ning Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.84. 261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,955. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. Li Ning has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Li Ning Company Limited is a leading Chinese sportswear company engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of athletic and lifestyle products. The company’s portfolio includes performance footwear, apparel and accessories tailored for running, basketball, training and other fitness activities. Li Ning distributes its products through an extensive network of concept stores, franchise outlets and e-commerce platforms across China and growing markets overseas.

Founded in 1990 by Li Ning, a decorated Olympic gymnast, the company quickly gained prominence in domestic and international markets.

