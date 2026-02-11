Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,566,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,840,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $5,598,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 106.0% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 319,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 164,386 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 559,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,471 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 33,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $371,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company’s core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

