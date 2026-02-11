Seaview Investment Managers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Seaview Investment Managers LLC lessened its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,348 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 111,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $3,726,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.88.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.32 and a 12-month high of $251.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.98 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid‑$200s), supporting investor confidence. Bernstein Adjusts Price Target on Lam Research

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets reinforce upside expectations (Sanford C. Bernstein raised its target to $285; other outlets bumped targets to the mid‑$200s), supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B‑plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. High P/E: Justified Premium or Too Pricey?

Industry and fundamentals view: commentary highlights strong AI/memory-driven demand, solid margins and $5B‑plus quarter potential — arguments used to justify a premium multiple. Neutral Sentiment: Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator. 20-Day Moving Average Crossover

Technical signal: LRCX recently crossed above its 20‑day moving average, which can attract momentum traders but is a short‑term indicator. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Director Sells 35,000 Shares

Insider selling: Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares (~$7.9M), trimming his stake — a signal that can trigger short‑term investor caution even if not unusual for insiders to diversify. Negative Sentiment: Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Leadership Shift And CEA Leti Alliance

Leadership/strategic concern: reporting on a leadership shift and the CEA‑Leti alliance prompted questions about whether recent multiple expansion is fully justified, creating valuation uncertainty for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Options flow: unusually large put buying (roughly +112% vs. average) indicates elevated hedging or bearish positioning, which can amplify downside pressure in the near term.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

