Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $61.70, but opened at $72.04. Diodes shares last traded at $78.5040, with a volume of 348,272 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $391.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Get Diodes alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Diodes

Here are the key news stories impacting Diodes this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diodes from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Diodes from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Diodes from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Diodes

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $50,505.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,529.85. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $57,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,847.20. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,205 shares of company stock valued at $315,853 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,154,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,681,000 after purchasing an additional 166,603 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,799 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 846,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 306,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth $37,519,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 134,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Up 28.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.68.

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ: DIOD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of high‐performance discrete, logic, analog and mixed‐signal semiconductor products. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company designs and develops a broad range of discrete components, standard logic functions, power management circuits, interface products and array products. Its portfolio includes rectifiers, MOSFETs, general‐purpose diodes, voltage regulators, comparators, buffers and other building blocks for electronic systems.

Diodes Incorporated serves a variety of end markets such as automotive, computing, communications, consumer electronics, industrial and lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.