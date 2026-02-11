Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Benchmark lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $30.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Criteo traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.9590, with a volume of 618093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Criteo from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $77,688.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 353,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,891,458.77. This trade represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 3,222 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $67,790.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,577.44. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,598 shares of company stock worth $211,697. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Criteo deployed $152 million in share repurchases during 2025 and increased its remaining buyback authorization to $200 million — a direct capital‑return action that supports the stock by reducing float and boosting EPS potential. Press Release

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Criteo by 1,376.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Criteo by 81.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 351,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 163,196 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Criteo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 57,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $868.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo’s platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo’s offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

