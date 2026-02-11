Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 18,368 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,368 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,599 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,843,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,870,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,809,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G PLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,416,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $401,455.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 46,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,534.08. The trade was a 17.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTEK shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

TTEK stock opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.460-1.560 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech’s multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company’s core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

