Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Down 27.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) fell 27.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.14. 9,156,031 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 952% from the average session volume of 870,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Key Headlines Impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a roughly C$500-million equity raise intended to pay down debt, which should reduce leverage and near‑term refinancing risk. Read More.

Trading in AP.UN was halted by the industry regulator (IIROC) while material news was disclosed — a typical procedural step that preceded the public filings and can increase short‑term volatility once resumed. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results showed a large per‑share loss (C($7.93)) and an 89.9% negative net margin; these weak operating results and negative ROE underscore near-term profitability and cash‑flow pressure. Read More.

Q4 results showed a large per‑share loss (C($7.93)) and an 89.9% negative net margin; these weak operating results and negative ROE underscore near-term profitability and cash‑flow pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The founder/longtime leader is stepping down as part of the leadership update, adding governance and execution uncertainty at a sensitive time for the REIT. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. National Bank Financial raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.28.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported C($7.93) EPS for the quarter. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 89.93%.The business had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.8404851 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal. Allied Properties derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants in its properties. The majority of this revenue comes from its assets located in Central Canada.

Featured Stories

