NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Plans Dividend of $0.34

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3379 per share on Friday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 32,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

Get NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF alerts:

About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (HYBI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds, investing in US bonds via ETFs and using S&P 500 put options for tax-efficient monthly income. The fund seeks to balance investments in high-yield and investment-grade securities, aiming for total return. HYBI was launched on Sep 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.