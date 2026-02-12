NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI) Plans Dividend of $0.34

NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF (NASDAQ:HYBI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.3379 per share on Friday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th.
NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Price Performance
Shares of NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.13. 32,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,206. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49. NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $51.85.
About NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS Enhanced Income Credit Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.