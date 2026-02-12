Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.1950, with a volume of 280663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.
Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Down 4.1%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.88.
About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion
Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.
Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.
