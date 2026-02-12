Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.1950, with a volume of 280663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

Get Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Institutional Trading of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Down 4.1%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 432,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 225,336 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.88.

About Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.