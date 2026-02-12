Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Shares Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 300,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 98,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Mammoth Resources Trading Down 16.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 4.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Mammoth Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.