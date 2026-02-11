Flux Power (FLUX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $15.5490 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.55. Flux Power has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flux Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FLUX Free Report ) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Flux Power worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Zacks Research raised Flux Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flux Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion battery systems tailored for industrial and material-handling applications. The company develops modular battery packs, battery management systems and related charging solutions that deliver high performance, extended runtimes and rapid recharge cycles. Flux Power’s technology is engineered to withstand the demanding environments of warehouses, manufacturing facilities, airports and port terminals, offering a zero-emission alternative to traditional lead-acid batteries.

Among its core offerings, Flux Power provides plug-and-play lithium-ion battery packs, battery management electronics and telematics software that enable real-time monitoring of state of charge, health metrics and energy usage.

