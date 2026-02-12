Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells $176,758.90 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Kyle Levine sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,039.54. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.9%

Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 36,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.