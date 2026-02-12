Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) EVP Sells $176,758.90 in Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) EVP Kyle Levine sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $176,758.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,039.54. This trade represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alaska Air Group Trading Down 2.9%
Alaska Air Group stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,843,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.63 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $63.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALK
About Alaska Air Group
Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.
The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alaska Air Group
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.