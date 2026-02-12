Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Trading 29% Higher – Still a Buy?

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 478,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 433,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 29.0%

The stock has a market cap of C$29.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

About Barksdale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona. It also holds interest in the San Antonio, the Four Metals, the Canelo, and the Goat Canyon projects located in Santa Cruz County, Arizona; and the San Javier property located in central Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.