WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Stock Price Up 39.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) were up 39.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 731,319 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 616% from the average daily volume of 102,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WestKam Gold Stock Up 65.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About WestKam Gold

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp. in April 2012. WestKam Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

