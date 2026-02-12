Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Joeben Bevirt Sells 507,182 Shares

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 507,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $5,386,272.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,997,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,816,657.24. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,590 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $16,774.50.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,630 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $24,172.90.

On Friday, January 2nd, Joeben Bevirt sold 23,552 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $318,187.52.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of JOBY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,762,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,230,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.57. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JOBY

Joby Aviation News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Company announcement — Joby will release Q4 & full-year 2025 results after the market on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00pm ET webcast; this gives investors a scheduled catalyst and fresh financials to reassess the business. Joby Aviation to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Company announcement — Joby will release Q4 & full-year 2025 results after the market on Feb. 25 and host a 5:00pm ET webcast; this gives investors a scheduled catalyst and fresh financials to reassess the business. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — multiple executives sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s sale of 507,182 shares at an average ~$10.62 (~$5.39M). Several other execs (CFO, VP-level insiders and others) also sold smaller parcels, and some insiders reduced holdings by meaningful percentages (e.g., Kate Dehoff reduced ~9.8%). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity-taking or shift in insider conviction and likely weighs on near-term sentiment. CEO Form 4 (Bevirt) — SEC Filing

Large insider selling — multiple executives sold shares this week, including CEO Joeben Bevirt’s sale of 507,182 shares at an average ~$10.62 (~$5.39M). Several other execs (CFO, VP-level insiders and others) also sold smaller parcels, and some insiders reduced holdings by meaningful percentages (e.g., Kate Dehoff reduced ~9.8%). Heavy insider selling can signal liquidity-taking or shift in insider conviction and likely weighs on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Rising short interest — short interest jumped ~33.6% in January to ~75.34M shares, now ~12.2% of float. Higher shorting increases downward pressure and raises the risk of volatility around news or the upcoming earnings release (days-to-cover ~2.1). This elevated bearish positioning likely contributes to the stock’s decline today.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Joby Aviation by 8.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Asset Planning Inc grew its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.