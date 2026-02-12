Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Sells $145,700.00 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,900,394.56. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Richard Mccathron also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $157,600.00.
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00.
Hippo Price Performance
HIPO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 177,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,726. The stock has a market cap of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $38.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on HIPO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,665,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.
Hippo Company Profile
Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.
Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hippo
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Hippo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hippo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.