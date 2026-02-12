Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) CEO Sells $145,700.00 in Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 442,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,900,394.56. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Mccathron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $157,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Richard Mccathron sold 5,000 shares of Hippo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00.

Hippo Price Performance

HIPO stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 177,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,726. The stock has a market cap of $703.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HIPO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hippo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hippo from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $45.00 target price on Hippo and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hippo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hippo

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,665,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth $1,673,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo’s policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

See Also

