Rhumbline Advisers Has $532.73 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $532,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 6,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several near-term quarterly EPS estimates (notably Q1 2027 to $6.70 and Q2 2026 to $4.74), signaling pockets of analyst confidence in short-term profitability. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks raised several near-term quarterly EPS estimates (notably Q1 2027 to $6.70 and Q2 2026 to $4.74), signaling pockets of analyst confidence in short-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a set of mixed revisions across 2026–2028 (including FY2028 at $22.68 vs. a current consensus nearer $29.54), indicating analyst disagreement on medium‑term trajectory rather than a uniform downgrade. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks published a set of mixed revisions across 2026–2028 (including FY2028 at $22.68 vs. a current consensus nearer $29.54), indicating analyst disagreement on medium‑term trajectory rather than a uniform downgrade. Neutral Sentiment: General news-roundup pieces and analyst commentary (including Yahoo Finance summaries) are circulating; these synthesize the same themes below but add market reaction context. Here’s What Happened to UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

General news-roundup pieces and analyst commentary (including Yahoo Finance summaries) are circulating; these synthesize the same themes below but add market reaction context. Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha reports UnitedHealth cut 2026 revenue guidance to $439B from $448B — the first annual decline in decades — which undercuts top‑line confidence and contributed to the selloff, despite continued strong cash flow metrics. UnitedHealth: After The Collapse

Seeking Alpha reports UnitedHealth cut 2026 revenue guidance to $439B from $448B — the first annual decline in decades — which undercuts top‑line confidence and contributed to the selloff, despite continued strong cash flow metrics. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and social media summaries (QuiverQuant) point to an earnings reaction where revenue missed expectations while EPS only slightly beat — investors focused on Medicare Advantage headwinds, lingering cyberattack effects and near‑term margin pressure, triggering a sharp pre‑market drop. UnitedHealth Group Stock (UNH) Opinions on Earnings Miss and Medicare Headwinds

Market commentary and social media summaries (QuiverQuant) point to an earnings reaction where revenue missed expectations while EPS only slightly beat — investors focused on Medicare Advantage headwinds, lingering cyberattack effects and near‑term margin pressure, triggering a sharp pre‑market drop. Negative Sentiment: Zacks lowered several later-quarter estimates (Q3 2026 and Q4 2027 among them), reflecting analyst adjustments to expected cadence of recovery — a near‑term negative signal for expected earnings progression. Zacks Research estimate updates

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $273.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.87 and a 200-day moving average of $323.38. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.