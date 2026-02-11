Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $54.2340, with a volume of 1087665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,919.36. This trade represents a 17.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $508,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 349 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.29. The trade was a 96.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,910. 26.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — AMKR reported $0.69 EPS vs. ~$0.43 consensus and $1.89B revenue (up 15.9% Y/Y), with margin expansion and stronger cash flow cited on the call. MarketBeat earnings summary

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — AMKR reported $0.69 EPS vs. ~$0.43 consensus and $1.89B revenue (up 15.9% Y/Y), with margin expansion and stronger cash flow cited on the call. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance for Q1 ($1.6B–$1.7B) came in above the Street, and management projected robust computing growth (>20% for 2026) tied to AI demand and advanced packaging — supportive for forward growth expectations. Seeking Alpha guidance summary

Revenue guidance for Q1 ($1.6B–$1.7B) came in above the Street, and management projected robust computing growth (>20% for 2026) tied to AI demand and advanced packaging — supportive for forward growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises accelerated bullish sentiment — Needham and JPMorgan both raised targets (to $65) and moved to Buy/Overweight, reinforcing the rally. Benzinga analyst note

Analyst upgrades/target raises accelerated bullish sentiment — Needham and JPMorgan both raised targets (to $65) and moved to Buy/Overweight, reinforcing the rally. Positive Sentiment: Operational catalysts: Arizona capacity expansion and HDFO ramp were highlighted on the call as demand drivers for higher‑margin advanced packaging services. Yahoo deep dive

Operational catalysts: Arizona capacity expansion and HDFO ramp were highlighted on the call as demand drivers for higher‑margin advanced packaging services. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS guidance range ( $0.18–$0.28 ) brackets the consensus (~$0.23) — revenue guide is better than expected but EPS midpoint is close to estimates, leaving some execution risk. Benzinga guidance note

Q1 EPS guidance range ( $0.18–$0.28 ) brackets the consensus (~$0.23) — revenue guide is better than expected but EPS midpoint is close to estimates, leaving some execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest has declined from earlier levels (Jan data showed ~8.3M shares short, ~4.6% of float), which reduces one source of downside pressure but also limits squeeze potential. Short interest reports

Short interest has declined from earlier levels (Jan data showed ~8.3M shares short, ~4.6% of float), which reduces one source of downside pressure but also limits squeeze potential. Negative Sentiment: Inventory levels rose in the quarter, which could weigh on near‑term margins or cash conversion if demand moderates. Yahoo inventory note

Inventory levels rose in the quarter, which could weigh on near‑term margins or cash conversion if demand moderates. Negative Sentiment: Some aftermarket volatility and reported insider selling / institutional rebalancing were noted in coverage — these can create short‑term pressure despite the beat. QuiverQuant aftermarket/insider summary

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

