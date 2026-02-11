Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Amkor Technology traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $54.2340, with a volume of 1087665 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMKR. Zacks Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — AMKR reported $0.69 EPS vs. ~$0.43 consensus and $1.89B revenue (up 15.9% Y/Y), with margin expansion and stronger cash flow cited on the call. MarketBeat earnings summary
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance for Q1 ($1.6B–$1.7B) came in above the Street, and management projected robust computing growth (>20% for 2026) tied to AI demand and advanced packaging — supportive for forward growth expectations. Seeking Alpha guidance summary
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/target raises accelerated bullish sentiment — Needham and JPMorgan both raised targets (to $65) and moved to Buy/Overweight, reinforcing the rally. Benzinga analyst note
- Positive Sentiment: Operational catalysts: Arizona capacity expansion and HDFO ramp were highlighted on the call as demand drivers for higher‑margin advanced packaging services. Yahoo deep dive
- Neutral Sentiment: Q1 EPS guidance range ( $0.18–$0.28 ) brackets the consensus (~$0.23) — revenue guide is better than expected but EPS midpoint is close to estimates, leaving some execution risk. Benzinga guidance note
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest has declined from earlier levels (Jan data showed ~8.3M shares short, ~4.6% of float), which reduces one source of downside pressure but also limits squeeze potential. Short interest reports
- Negative Sentiment: Inventory levels rose in the quarter, which could weigh on near‑term margins or cash conversion if demand moderates. Yahoo inventory note
- Negative Sentiment: Some aftermarket volatility and reported insider selling / institutional rebalancing were noted in coverage — these can create short‑term pressure despite the beat. QuiverQuant aftermarket/insider summary
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 91.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.
In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.
