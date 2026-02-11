Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) Earns Market Outperform Rating from Citizens Jmp

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hinge Health in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $53.00 price target on Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hinge Health in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Hinge Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $59.00 target price on Hinge Health in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of NYSE HNGE traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,068. Hinge Health has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $62.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76.

Hinge Health announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,620. The trade was a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,654,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $79,016,054.40. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,805,105 shares of company stock worth $128,216,614.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hinge Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hinge Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hinge Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue that rose ~45.5% year-over-year; markets reacted to the “triple estimates” beat. Read More.

Q4 results materially beat expectations — Hinge reported $0.31 EPS vs. $0.04 consensus and revenue that rose ~45.5% year-over-year; markets reacted to the “triple estimates” beat. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance — Company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $732M–$742M (above Street ~$701.6M) and Q1 revenue guidance of $171M–$173M (vs. $159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum. Read More.

Raised FY‑2026 and Q1 guidance — Company issued FY‑2026 revenue guidance of $732M–$742M (above Street ~$701.6M) and Q1 revenue guidance of $171M–$173M (vs. $159.9M consensus), signaling continued commercial momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaffirmation with a bullish price target — Needham reiterated a Buy and set a $59 target (implying significant upside vs. recent levels), supporting further upside interest from institutional investors. Read More.

Analyst reaffirmation with a bullish price target — Needham reiterated a Buy and set a $59 target (implying significant upside vs. recent levels), supporting further upside interest from institutional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company emphasizes growth and AI investments — Hinge projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights expansion of AI-driven care, which management says will support margins and product differentiation. Read More.

Company emphasizes growth and AI investments — Hinge projects ~25% revenue growth for 2026 and highlights expansion of AI-driven care, which management says will support margins and product differentiation. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call materials and transcript published — Investors can review the Q4 2025 call transcript and slide deck for detail on bookings, churn and margin trajectory. Read More.

Earnings call materials and transcript published — Investors can review the Q4 2025 call transcript and slide deck for detail on bookings, churn and margin trajectory. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technicals remain cautionary — Despite the beat and guidance, HNGE still trades well below its 50‑day ($44.11) and 200‑day ($48.93) moving averages, sits nearer its 12‑month low ($30.08) than its high ($62.18), and shows a negative trailing P/E (unprofitable), which could limit near‑term multiple expansion.

Hinge Health (NYSE: HNGE) is a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) clinic that provides end-to-end solutions for the prevention and management of musculoskeletal conditions. The company’s platform combines wearable motion sensors, personalized exercise therapy guided by licensed physical therapists, and behavioral health coaching to deliver tailored treatment plans. By integrating technology with evidence-based clinical protocols, Hinge Health aims to reduce pain, improve mobility and decrease reliance on more invasive interventions such as surgery or opioid prescriptions.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Hinge Health partners with employers, health plans and other payers to offer its self-directed, app-based programs.

