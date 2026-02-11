Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 771.5% in January

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 56,026 shares, a growth of 771.5% from the January 15th total of 6,429 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,153,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,153,093 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integrated Media Technology in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Integrated Media Technology currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of IMTE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 8,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.17.

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ: IMTE) is a semiconductor company specializing in digital audio processing solutions for consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment and professional audio applications. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and sale of digital signal processing (DSP) chips, audio modules and accompanying firmware and software algorithms. Its product portfolio includes high-performance audio codecs, multi-channel DSP cores, noise reduction and echo cancellation engines, all tailored to enhance audio quality in smart speakers, soundbars, televisions, set-top boxes and conferencing devices.

In addition to standalone chips, Integrated Media Technology offers turnkey hardware modules that integrate its DSP IP with analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and power management subsystems.

