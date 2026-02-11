Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Capital One Financial Analyst Says

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Datadog stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.06. Datadog has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $201.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.73, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The company had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,633,802.44. The trade was a 15.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total transaction of $8,305,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,764.40. This trade represents a 15.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 538,917 shares of company stock worth $86,804,288. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 315.2% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

