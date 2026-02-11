MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO) Short Interest Update

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 125 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the January 15th total of 4,222 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 16,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.6%

FNGO stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,216. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $495.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.36. MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $140.87.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 2X Leveraged ETNs (FNGO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund provides 2x the daily price movements of an index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. The index is highly concentrated and equally weighted. FNGO was launched on Aug 6, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

