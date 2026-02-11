Short Interest in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM) Decreases By 82.0%

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,096 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the January 15th total of 67,311 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,314 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of VNAM stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,786. Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 7,400.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

About Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF

The Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Vietnam IMI Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a broad index of large- to small-cap equities from Vietnam, selected and weighted by their free-float market capitalization. VNAM was launched on Dec 7, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

