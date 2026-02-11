Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Announces Earnings Results

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.980-2.100 EPS.

Company will deploy $600 million of incremental investment, ramping in Q2 with about half focused on price, product and packaging and the rest on marketing, R&D and sales hires to drive market-share recovery.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 13,838,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,312,182. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Quaker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. HSBC lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

