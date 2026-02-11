Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSP stock opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.
