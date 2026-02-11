Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 265,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,459,000 after buying an additional 137,493 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 57,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $203.10 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.