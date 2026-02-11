Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Strong results and 2026 guidance: Q4 net sales were $1.143B (up ~10.5%) with Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $80.3M and full‑year 2025 revenue topping $4B; 2026 guidance calls for $4.35B–$4.45B of net sales and $276M–$286M of adjusted EBITDA.

Operational leverage improving: Trailing‑12 month gross profit dollars per route rose ~6.2% and adjusted EBITDA per employee rose ~13% versus FY2024, with adjusted OpEx as a % of gross profit improving ~176 bps, driven by facility consolidations, technology and sales execution.

Trailing‑12 month gross profit dollars per route rose ~6.2% and adjusted EBITDA per employee rose ~13% versus FY2024, with adjusted OpEx as a % of gross profit improving ~176 bps, driven by facility consolidations, technology and sales execution. Stronger liquidity and flexible capital allocation: Total liquidity of $280.5M, net debt ~ $529.5M with net debt/adjusted EBITDA ~2.1x, a repriced term loan (spread reduced to 2.5% over SOFR), and an opportunistic approach to buybacks and M&A.

Total liquidity of $280.5M, net debt ~ $529.5M with net debt/adjusted EBITDA ~2.1x, a repriced term loan (spread reduced to 2.5% over SOFR), and an opportunistic approach to buybacks and M&A. Inflation and mix dynamics: Reported Q4 net inflation was 8.3% (specialty 3.4%, center‑of‑plate 16.1%), though company‑adjusted inflation is ~4.3% after excluding certain attrition and cross‑sell effects; overall gross margin declined ~8 bps with specialty margins up and center‑of‑plate margins down.

Reported Q4 net inflation was 8.3% (specialty 3.4%, center‑of‑plate 16.1%), though company‑adjusted inflation is ~4.3% after excluding certain attrition and cross‑sell effects; overall gross margin declined ~8 bps with specialty margins up and center‑of‑plate margins down. One‑time impairment pressured GAAP results: Other operating expenses rose by ~$10.5M in Q4, including an ~$8M impairment on a non‑core customer relationship/tangible asset, which weighed on GAAP operating income and net income.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.54. 74,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,217. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

