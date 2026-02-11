Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Announces Earnings Results

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 0.54%.

Ceconomy Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTTRY remained flat at $0.91 on Wednesday. 41 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ceconomy has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Ceconomy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceconomy AG is a Germany‐based consumer electronics retailer that operates under the MediaMarkt and Saturn banners. The company offers a broad range of products including computers, smartphones, home appliances, televisions, audio equipment and gaming consoles. In addition to in‐store retail, it provides e‐commerce solutions and related services such as installation, repair and customer support to meet evolving consumer preferences for omnichannel shopping. Ceconomy also engages in the sale of digital products and solutions, including software subscriptions, streaming services and connected home devices.

Formed in 2017 through a spin-off from the German wholesale and retail group METRO AG, Ceconomy inherited one of Europe’s largest consumer electronics footprints.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.