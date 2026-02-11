Public Storage (PSA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 12th. Analysts expect Public Storage to post earnings of $4.23 per share and revenue of $1.2122 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 13, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PSA opened at $292.37 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $322.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.04 and a 200 day moving average of $281.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth $929,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 4,031.6% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its stake in Public Storage by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

