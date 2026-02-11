T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $199.43, but opened at $191.33. T-Mobile US shares last traded at $204.4070, with a volume of 3,028,476 shares changing hands.

The Wireless communications provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US News Summary

Very strong customer growth: T‑Mobile reported industry‑leading postpaid results — 962k postpaid phone net additions in Q4 (best Q4 since the Sprint close), 2.4M total postpaid net adds in Q4 and 7.8M for FY‑2025, which supports durable revenue expansion.

Revenue beat (slight): Q4 revenue rose 11.3% to $24.33B, marginally above estimates, indicating healthy underlying demand and monetization despite the EPS miss.

Product/tech differentiation: T‑Mobile unveiled a real‑time, network‑embedded AI platform — a potential long‑term differentiator that could drive ARPU improvements and reduce churn without new device requirements.

Analyst and media focus on valuation and strategy: Commentators (including Jim Cramer coverage) are debating whether recent share weakness creates a buying opportunity; this keeps volatility elevated but is informational rather than a direct operational driver.

EPS miss: Reported EPS of $1.88 fell short of the $2.13 consensus, which is the primary reason investors sold shares — earnings disappointed after last year's higher EPS baseline.

Subscriber adds below Street expectations and tougher competitive environment: Although additions were strong in absolute terms, they missed some analyst forecasts as rivals ran aggressive promotions, raising near‑term growth concerns.

Market reaction and sentiment: Coverage from MarketWatch/Barron's and others highlights the EPS miss and subscriber shortfall as reasons for the stock drop, amplifying short‑term downside risk despite the underlying growth story.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,720.16. This trade represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,244,764,000 after acquiring an additional 636,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,285,608,000 after purchasing an additional 711,278 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,222,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.17. The stock has a market cap of $229.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

