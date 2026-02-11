Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $224.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.57.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cloudflare

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.9%

NET stock opened at $180.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Cloudflare has a one year low of $89.42 and a one year high of $260.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.16, for a total value of $3,167,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 953,073 shares in the company, valued at $201,250,894.68. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $1,783,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 137,486 shares in the company, valued at $24,523,377.82. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 630,827 shares of company stock valued at $124,436,992. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 693.3% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Cloudflare News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beats — Cloudflare reported Q4 revenue of $614.5M and EPS $0.28, topping consensus and showing ~34% YoY revenue growth; management framed the quarter as a very strong finish. Read More.

Quarterly beats — Cloudflare reported Q4 revenue of $614.5M and EPS $0.28, topping consensus and showing ~34% YoY revenue growth; management framed the quarter as a very strong finish. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large enterprise traction — management disclosed the largest annual contract ever (avg. $42.5M/year) and ~50% growth in new ACV, signaling stronger enterprise sales and sticky recurring revenue. Read More.

Large enterprise traction — management disclosed the largest annual contract ever (avg. $42.5M/year) and ~50% growth in new ACV, signaling stronger enterprise sales and sticky recurring revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook and AI-driven demand — Cloudflare outlined a $2.795B 2026 revenue target and said AI adoption is accelerating demand for its connectivity/cloud services, with management forecasting FY and Q1 sales above Street estimates. Read More. Read More.

Raised outlook and AI-driven demand — Cloudflare outlined a $2.795B 2026 revenue target and said AI adoption is accelerating demand for its connectivity/cloud services, with management forecasting FY and Q1 sales above Street estimates. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials and call available — investors can review the full earnings slide deck and transcript for detail on margins, unit economics and ACV cadence. Read More. Read More.

Conference materials and call available — investors can review the full earnings slide deck and transcript for detail on margins, unit economics and ACV cadence. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage notes — coverage pieces highlight Cloudflare’s resilience in an AI-driven software market and its streak of EPS beats, which supports a growth narrative but valuation and profitability remain focal points for investors. Read More.

Analyst/coverage notes — coverage pieces highlight Cloudflare’s resilience in an AI-driven software market and its streak of EPS beats, which supports a growth narrative but valuation and profitability remain focal points for investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling — Alfreton Capital cut its Cloudflare stake by ~55% during the period, reducing a previously large holding, which could signal some profit-taking or portfolio reshuffling by an investor. Read More.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.