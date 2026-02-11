Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, FiscalAI reports. Vertex had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $194.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Vertex’s conference call:

Q4 and FY performance: Q4 revenue was $194.7M (in line with guidance) and Adjusted EBITDA of $42.5M beat the high end of guidance; full‑year revenue was $748.4M (+12.2%) with solid profitability and cash generation.

2026 outlook: Management guided to $823.5M–$831.5M revenue, ~25% cloud growth and $188M–$192M Adjusted EBITDA (≈23% margin at midpoint), signaling confidence in restoring growth.

AI-first strategy: New CEO is prioritizing AI (Vertex Copilot, Smart Categorization) to automate tax workflows, improve customer success coverage and drive upsell—management views AI as a major growth vector.

Growth headwinds and retention pressure: 2025 saw lower true‑up revenue (~$10M below 2024), moderated upsell/cross‑sell and slightly higher attrition concentrated in smaller accounts (lost accounts averaged < $50k ARR), which weighed on NRR/ARR growth.

Compliance & e‑invoicing traction: First full year in e‑invoicing produced meaningful wins (including a seven‑figure European healthcare logo), 39‑country coverage, and >20% ARR uplifts in some existing accounts, supporting land‑and‑expand opportunities.

VERX stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.08. 2,634,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,918. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.58. Vertex has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

VERX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Vertex announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the second quarter valued at $88,293,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 2,730.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after buying an additional 1,296,297 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,988,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vertex by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 937,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,086,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 242,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

