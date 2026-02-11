United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Shares Up 6% on Strong Earnings

Shares of United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $39.05 and last traded at $38.2940. Approximately 21,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 104,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.13.

The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.60. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 8.22%.The company had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.34 million.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This is an increase from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research lowered United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jones Trading increased their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 812.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 3,351.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in United Fire Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in United Fire Group by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $971.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.46.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers’ compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

