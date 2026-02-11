Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Releases Earnings Results

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.26), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $119.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%. Urban Edge Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.470-1.520 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Urban Edge Properties’ conference call:

Urban Edge reported FFO as adjusted of $1.43 (6% growth) and provided 2026 guidance of $1.47–$1.52 per share while the board approved an 11% dividend increase to $0.84 annualized.

(6% growth) and provided 2026 guidance of per share while the board approved an annualized. Leasing momentum remains strong with a record 32% same-space cash rent spread on new leases, record shop occupancy of 92.6% , and a signed-but-not-open pipeline expected to add $22M (≈ 8% of current NOI).

same-space cash rent spread on new leases, record shop occupancy of , and a signed-but-not-open pipeline expected to add (≈ of current NOI). Redevelopment is a key growth driver — 14 projects completed in 2025 (~$55M) averaged 19% unlevered yields, $166M of projects are underway targeting a 14% unlevered return, and anchor repositions like Bruckner are expected to meaningfully increase NOI (~ $8M incremental by 2028).

unlevered yields, of projects are underway targeting a unlevered return, and anchor repositions like Bruckner are expected to meaningfully increase NOI (~ incremental by 2028). Balance sheet flexibility is strong with $849M liquidity, a new $700M credit facility and delayed‑draw term loans, but cap‑rate compression has narrowed capital‑recycling spreads, making accretive external acquisitions more competitive.

liquidity, a new credit facility and delayed‑draw term loans, but cap‑rate compression has narrowed capital‑recycling spreads, making accretive external acquisitions more competitive. Near‑term headwinds include expected 2026 NOI deceleration from Saks/At Home fallout and the absence of certain 2025 one‑time collections, elevated Q4 snow‑removal costs, assumed credit losses of 50–75 bps, and most SNO rent (~75%) expected in H2 implying softer H1 performance.

NYSE UE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 159,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,920. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $21.87.

UE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 426.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2,108.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 220.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and developing grocery-anchored shopping centers. The company was formed in January 2017 as a spin-off from Regency Centers Corporation, establishing an independent platform focused on urban and densely populated markets. As a fully integrated REIT, Urban Edge oversees the acquisition, financing, leasing, redevelopment and management of its retail properties.

The company’s portfolio comprises predominantly open-air shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket operators.

