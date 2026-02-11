Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Solstice Advanced Mat updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.450-2.750 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Solstice Advanced Mat’s conference call:

Get Solstice Advanced Mat alerts:

Solstice exceeded expectations in Q4, finished 2025 with ~ 19% ROIC and ~ 1.5x net leverage , and provided 2026 guidance of low single‑digit revenue growth and mid‑single‑digit Adjusted EBITDA growth .

Solstice exceeded expectations in Q4, finished 2025 with ~ and ~ , and provided 2026 guidance of and . The Metropolis UF6 conversion facility is the only U.S. converter, management expects > 10 KT production in 2026, has a >$2 billion backlog largely contracted through 2030, and is evaluating meaningful capacity expansion with engineering work underway.

The conversion facility is the only U.S. converter, management expects > production in 2026, has a >$2 billion backlog largely contracted through 2030, and is evaluating meaningful capacity expansion with engineering work underway. Near‑term headwinds include a scheduled final product loan return that reduces 2026 revenue by ~ $30M (roughly a ~$10M EBITDA impact), an estimated ~$30M cost hit from TSAs, and Q4 margin pressure from transitory costs, plant downtime and refrigerant product‑mix shifts that drove a 20% year‑over‑year drop in Q4 Adjusted EBITDA.

Near‑term headwinds include a scheduled final product loan return that reduces 2026 revenue by ~ (roughly a ~$10M EBITDA impact), an estimated ~$30M cost hit from TSAs, and Q4 margin pressure from transitory costs, plant downtime and refrigerant product‑mix shifts that drove a 20% year‑over‑year drop in Q4 Adjusted EBITDA. Refrigerants showed momentum (management reports ~ 60% HFO today and expects ~80/20 HFO/HFC over time) and electronic materials posted strong volume growth driven by AI/semiconductor demand, prompting capacity investments including a Spokane sputtering‑target capacity expansion and Spectra defense fiber scaling.

Refrigerants showed momentum (management reports ~ today and expects ~80/20 HFO/HFC over time) and electronic materials posted strong volume growth driven by AI/semiconductor demand, prompting capacity investments including a Spokane sputtering‑target capacity expansion and Spectra defense fiber scaling. Management emphasized a disciplined capital allocation approach, initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, plans $400–425M of 2026 CapEx, and enters 2026 with ~$1.5B total liquidity to support growth, M&A optionality, and returns to shareholders.

Solstice Advanced Mat Stock Performance

Shares of Solstice Advanced Mat stock traded up $8.28 on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. 2,533,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 52 week low of $40.43 and a 52 week high of $73.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings started coverage on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Solstice Advanced Mat in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solstice Advanced Mat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SOLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solstice Advanced Mat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Solstice Advanced Mat in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Solstice Advanced Mat during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,829,000.

Solstice Advanced Mat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solstice Advanced Mat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.