Head to Head Review: Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) vs. Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Copco and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Copco 15.70% 24.94% 13.21% Regal Rexnord 4.71% 9.60% 4.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlas Copco and Regal Rexnord”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Copco $17.21 billion 5.93 $2.70 billion $0.55 38.04 Regal Rexnord $5.93 billion 2.37 $196.20 million $4.20 50.45

Atlas Copco has higher revenue and earnings than Regal Rexnord. Atlas Copco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regal Rexnord, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas Copco has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Atlas Copco pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlas Copco pays out 38.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Regal Rexnord pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Atlas Copco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atlas Copco and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Copco 1 4 4 0 2.33 Regal Rexnord 0 3 7 0 2.70

Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $197.88, indicating a potential downside of 6.61%. Given Regal Rexnord’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Atlas Copco.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, expanders and pumps, and medical air solutions. It also provides oil-sealed rotary vane, dry, and liquid ring vacuum pumps; turbomolecular and cryogenic pumps; abatement and integrated systems; industrial assembly tools and solutions; self-pierce riveting solutions; adhesive dispensing and flow drill fastening equipment; material removal tools, and drills and other pneumatic products; machine vision solutions; construction and demolition tools; mobile compressors, generators, and energy storage systems; and industrial flow, portable power, portable flow, and portable air products, as well as specialty rental services. The company serves the semiconductor and flat panel, industrial manufacturing, civil engineering, demolition, exploration drilling, automotive, off-highway vehicles, electronics, aerospace, energy, food, pharmaceutical, textile, and other industries. Atlas Copco AB was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

