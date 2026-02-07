Lumen Technologies, Inc. $LUMN Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,564,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519,416 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,527.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 78,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $499,649.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 8,562,582 shares in the company, valued at $54,372,395.70. This represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $8.06 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 158.40% and a negative net margin of 14.02%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Lumen Technologies is a multinational technology company specializing in integrated network, edge cloud, security and collaboration services for enterprise and public sector clients. The company’s core offerings include high-capacity fiber and IP-based connectivity, managed edge computing solutions designed to accelerate applications and data processing closer to end users, and cybersecurity services ranging from DDoS protection to unified threat management. Through its unified portfolio, Lumen enables organizations to support digital transformation initiatives, modernize infrastructure and enhance operational resilience.

Leveraging one of the largest fiber footprints in North America, as well as infrastructure in Latin America and parts of Europe, Lumen connects customers across more than 60 countries.

