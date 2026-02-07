Zoetis Inc. $ZTS Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,736 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 496.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,606.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.41. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.25 and a 52-week high of $177.00.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Zoetis from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

