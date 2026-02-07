Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $151.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $152.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clorox from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on Clorox from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $117.93.

Get Clorox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Stock Up 1.6%

CLX stock opened at $119.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.59. Clorox has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $159.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.97.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.13 per share, with a total value of $416,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,690. The trade was a 44.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Clorox

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company’s flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox’s diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.